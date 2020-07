Once again, President Donald Trump is going to try to win an election by promoting fear. Have you seen his political ad featuring a 911 call? Haha. Don’t let him trick you again. The only thing to fear is fear itself. Please be a smart voter — don’t let this lying, immoral sham of a man talk you into anything but a vote against him. He is the king of promoting hate and fear. Listen to your head: You must know he is all wrong for us.

Becky Brown

Millersville