Beware, I say. Watch out for the politician who says, “I am for good, while those others over there are for bad.” Don’t fall for the line that says, “You’re fighting for our freedoms.” That politician will march both you and me right off a cliff, like some latter-day lemmings. They won’t think twice!

Be on guard, as well, for the politicians who claim grievances while reaching into your wallet. More spending does not cure all of our ills. Those folks are certainly no better.

Forget about social media hounds, TV personalities and Facebook bravado.

Instead, look for the reasonable person. Look for someone who can voice both sides of a debate. Look for the champion of somber debate and hard-won compromise. They’re paid well to legislate. Remember, too: A poisoned well serves no one.

Roger Beebe

Honey Brook