The Republicans chanted “four more years!” — setting the stage for President Donald Trump, who snubbed the outstretched hand of the speaker of the house. The State of the Union/MAGA rally informed us that Trump has made America great again, and he will make us greater as long as we reject those socialists/Democrats and reelect him.
Then, to cap the evening, the divider in chief crowned Rush Limbaugh — the man who has insulted me and mocked my beliefs to an audience of millions five days a week for over 30 years — with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The speaker of the house saw fit to make a public point of tearing up the speech, and Republicans cried foul. These are people who can find no fault in the insulter in chief. They have no grounds to complain. Even if you’re called “horseface,” “low intelligence,” “traitors,” “enemy of the people,” “human scum,” “evil,” “the crookedest, most dishonest, dirty people I have ever seen.” Even if someone calls your daughter a “slut,” as Rush did to a law school student named Sandra Fluke, you really have no grounds to complain.
Don’t talk to me about “civility.” Talk is cheap. “Ye shall know them by their fruits.” You revel in indecency, celebrate discord, and can have no expectation of civility. As for Nancy Pelosi, if you were consistent you’d give her a medal.
David Stoeckl
Conestoga