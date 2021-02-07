Since the insurrectionary riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, there have been attempts to equate that with the Black Lives Matter demonstrations of last year.

I need to point out a few things.

First the Black Lives Matter demonstrations were a mostly peaceful response to clear facts: the unprovoked deaths of Black men and women at the hands of the police. Unfortunately, there were criminals who at times sought to take advantage of those demonstrations.

The insurrection, in contrast, was an attempt to overthrow the results of a free and fair election by an incited and racist mob. Lives were lost and one of our citadels of democracy desecrated.

Second, the biggest difference between the treatment of the Capitol rioters by the police and the demonstrators in Washington D.C.’s Lafayette Park last June was visible to the nation. The former were permitted to leave our vandalized Capitol freely, with arrests occurring later. Meanwhile, the peaceful Lafayette Park demonstrators were violently dispersed with brute force so that then-President Donald Trump could pose in front of a church holding a Bible.

These differences remind me of a book I owned in the 1960s entitled “Black Is,” which had lines only too familiar to Black Americans. Three have remained in my memory.

Black is:

1. Having to go out and fight for the rights the Constitution says you already have.

2. Always being accused of starting trouble, but always winding up being the casualties.

3. Getting the same treatment from the police whether you are violent or nonviolent.

My point is legitimate nonviolent protest in pursuit of racial justice should not be equated with the actions of an anarchistic mob attempting to perpetuate a lie.

Stephen Patrick

Rapho Township