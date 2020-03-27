Dear Sen. Pat Toomey and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

My wife, Ann, and I are retired, in our 70s, and staying at home as much as possible — except for food and grocery shopping. We don’t like the life changes forced on us by this disaster, but understand and accept them.

Please let President Donald Trump know that we request that he not lift the COVID-19 shutdown before the medical experts approve. Our country can recover from a recession/depression, but we need to limit unnecessary deaths.

Tom Glidden

Rapho Township