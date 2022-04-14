Very simply, Lancaster County should not have eliminated the drop box for mail-in ballots.

Ideally, in a county this large and spread out, there should be multiple drop boxes.

Mail delivery can be unexpectedly delayed, which is another reason drop boxes are important.

Finally, being able to drop a ballot in the drop box, without going through the security necessary to enter the Lancaster County Government Center at 150 N. Queen St., is a great convenience for the voting public.

Let’s not create obstacles to voting. Let’s facilitate it.

Mary Glazier

Manor Township