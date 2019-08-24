A recent afternoon after work, I went fishing along the Little Conestoga Creek near Brubaker Run. For the first half-hour I was there, I heard the sound of a large lawn mower nearby, a little upstream from where I was fishing. Soon after the sound stopped, I watched as an enormous amount of grass clippings came floating down the creek. It took more than 20 minutes for these clippings finally to get past me.
This is illegal dumping. Although some believe that yard waste is harmless because it is “organic,” they are mistaken. The nutrients that accrue in streams from such waste lead to dangerous algae blooms that kill aquatic plants and fish.
Experts recommend that yard waste should never even be stored near rivers and streams, let alone be dumped into those bodies of water. The Little Conestoga is already a deeply troubled creek. Please do not make it even worse by using it (or any other river or stream) to dispose of your yard waste.
Michael Billig
Lancaster Township