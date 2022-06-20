To everything (turn, turn, turn).

There is a season (turn, turn, turn).

There is a time to hold the police accountable, but not as a diversion from the urgency for gun control legislation. Turn, turn, turn.

There is a time to hold a free people and their legislators responsible for the perpetuation of a weapon culture. Turn, turn, turn.

It is double jeopardy to put public servants in an increasingly impossible situation and then blame them for a consequence they had no power to prevent. One of the consequences is fewer citizens being willing to serve.

Uncontrolled gun ownership creates its own necessity. The absence of control only guarantees a worsening of the social disorder. The self-perpetuating, accelerating nature of the problem necessarily requires even greater legislative intervention. The response must not be in the spirit of retribution or by false causation, for that only feeds the division.

Reactionary defenders of the status quo characteristically bring forth absurdist distractions. Turning our elementary schools into prisonlike enclaves is not a solution. Requiring teachers to become armed guards is scarcely a pedagogical ideal. Teaching children to smear their faces with blood would hardly be an answer to security needs.

All of the arguments brought forth to divert attention away from discussing gun control legislation strike me as disingenuous. Just as they imply police complicity in mass murder, so shall their inactivity be judged. The issue is guns, not the police.

Our humanity is measured by our capacity to grieve. Turn, turn, turn.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown