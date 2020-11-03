I serve as the care partner for my spouse, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease. Although this is a full-time occupation, I carry out these duties lovingly, so that my wife can live a reasonably good life. I recently was notified by a national group that I am a “hero” for what I do. It appears that today, anyone who acts in a certain role or wears a certain uniform is automatically identified as a hero.

This term — hero — is so overused these days that it has lost its meaning: a person who has gone above and beyond and put their mortal life on the line. How can I ever put myself in the same category as a soldier or some other unselfish person who actually risks death, or even loses his/her life, in an act to save another human from extreme peril?

As a caregiver for my wife, I like to be appreciated. But I am not a hero! What I do every day is to care for my spouse and fulfill my marriage vows. Let’s not casually use the word hero in such trivial ways.

I served in the military many years ago and wore a uniform, but that did not make me a hero either. Only if I risked my life and performed above and beyond, would I earn the hero title.

In our history, only a select few people, in all walks of life, can claim to be heroes. So let’s save the “hero” title for those who earn it!

Dick Regensburger

West Hempfield Township