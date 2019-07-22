When individuals disrespect, disobey and provoke a police officer and run away, the officer’s response is only doing what the parents have not taught their children — how to behave in civilized society.
The news media must tell the complete story. Law enforcement is doing its sworn duty to protect and serve the community. The news media are doing a disservice to the public by reporting only the ending of the incident, which makes police the bad guy. The news does not show the beginning of the incident and what caused the police to take the action they did.
The parents have not taught their children how to live and conduct themselves in a civilized society. They form groups, make signs and march in the street — yelling, shouting and waving their signs. All to make the cops the bad guy.
Question? What would our civilized society become if this behavior becomes more common? I am concerned what will happen when the good citizens have enough of these individuals.
For individuals, here’s what you should do when asked by law enforcement: Listen and obey police authority, and you won’t get shot and you will live another day. It is just that simple. Listen and obey and don’t act bold and run away and everything will be OK.
D.L. Singletary
East Earl Township