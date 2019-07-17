Regarding the Rising Sun in Gap, my family and I respectfully request that Rutter’s reconsider the planned demolition of this historical building (“Zoners approve betting devices,” June 26).
My father, Marine Korean War veteran Erv Steele, owned and operated Steele’s Rising Sun Hotel. My sister and I grew up in the apartment upstairs.
Erv Steele is the only Pennsylvania state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars from Gap.
Steele’s Rising Sun Hotel became a veterans’ safe haven where my father counseled and obtained help for many returning Vietnam vets who were struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and drug dependency. The bar was a gathering place for war veterans to sit quietly or talk with each other and with my father, knowing that only another veteran understood the things they experienced on foreign soil serving our great country.
The interior of this stone building has gone through numerous renovations since my family lived there, but the bones of the original 1790s building are still standing strong.
It’s the Steele family’s hope the building remain standing and used for our veterans in some way. Veterans hospitals could use it for satellite physician offices, outreach programs, day programs — even housing and feeding veterans in need. It sits in a place that can easily welcome our veterans once again.
Don’t we have enough convenience stores in our Gap area? Let’s preserve the Rising Sun so it can welcome and support our veterans once again.
Preserve and respect our local history, don’t tear it down.
Ted Steele
Ronks