There has recently been a controversy in Lancaster city concerning the expansion effort for Sam Lombardo’s restaurant complex (“Another shot,” July 20 LNP | LancasterOnline).

The issue holding up this project has been the city Historical Commission’s objection to the demolition of a building on the land involved in the proposed expansion. The commission wants Lombardo to renovate the old building to the tune of about $650,000.

If anyone has been following the news lately, they know that Lombardo has been financially very generous to projects throughout Lancaster County. He is the American story of a local man who came from a humble background to become extremely successful in business. Now he returns to the area to give back and improve the lives of all of us locally.

The building in question is old, dilapidated and stands by itself on the lot in question. It has no significant value to the community. The money that would be spent to renovate it could be put to much better use to support more projects in the nonprofit area in Lancaster.

The proposed expansion, on the the other hand, would probably make the location a destination site for not only locals but for tourists — creating more jobs. We already have an eclectic array of fine restaurants and this expansion would help to make Lancaster a dining mecca.

Why is this project being delayed?

Rick Barnett

Mount Joy