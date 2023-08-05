The day after the U.S. women’s soccer national team played Portugal to a draw in the Women’s World Cup, I was amazed at the number of articles criticizing this team.

Here are 20-plus tremendous athletes trying their best. Sportswriters and other commentators — most of whom have never played at this level — feel the need to jump on the “they’re not very good” bandwagon.

These athletes should command our respect. These athletes should be given our support and encouragement.

The United States will play Sweden in the knockout round Sunday. Win or lose, these players on the women’s team are the best we have to offer. We need to offer them our best.

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy