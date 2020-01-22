Another note to President Donald Trump: You were questioning Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg recently about “trying to pretend that he’s very religious.”
It is about what you believe and how you act on those beliefs. You don’t criticize someone’s faith journey.
You can be very religious, honoring all the rules and regulations of that religion, but if you are not a Christian and can’t honor the Ten Commandments and can’t “walk the talk,” you have no business saying anything about another person’s faith.
Janice Brown
Manheim Township