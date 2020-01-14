The editorial board conflated two issues in its Jan. 7 editorial, “Authorization needed,” on the Authorization for Use of Military Force. On one hand, we have a debate about the status and continued use of the 2001/2002 AUMFs long after the conflicts they intended to address are settled. That is an important debate and one we should have sooner, rather then later, as geopolitical tensions reach fever pitch.
On the other, we have a targeted killing of a known terrorist, Qassem Soleimani. Even without the AUMFs, killing Soleimani is authorized under the War Powers Act, so long as President Donald Trump reports this information to Congress, which he did.
A president can take up to 60 days of military action without congressional approval. This is important to our national defense and ability to respond quickly to fast-breaking intelligence or rapidly emerging crises. Debating the rightness of killing Soleimani is separate from debating the fact that we have two AUMFs on the books for almost 20 years. Unfortunately, many people, including members of Congress, struggle with this concept, as recently shown in numerous tweets and commentary alleging the president needed to seek authorization to kill Soleimani.
Presidential ability to act quickly to address imminent national security threats, for a limited time, is an important power. Equally important is requiring congressional approval for extended military conflict. Linking the discussions of these two separate issues through the AUMF and Soleimani muddies proper debate on both.
Ryan Snyder
Mount Joy