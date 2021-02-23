It is appalling that some equate the Jan. 6 insurrection with the nationwide protests that took place after Minneapolis police office Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd.

The Jan. 6 incident happened when a reality TV star turned U.S. president realized he could play to the grievances of a large group of mostly white people. This was a relatively short time in the making.

Last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, however, are a continuation of the effects of our country’s centuries-old horrendous sin of slavery. It’s a sin that this country was built on, and one we have yet to reconcile.

The Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Keeping the above in mind, did you know 41 of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence owned slaves? Did you know 10 of the first 12 U.S. presidents owned slaves? Nearly all Black people who came to this country early on were kidnapped and then sold into slavery when they reached these shores.

Centuries later, there are still far too many white people who fear equality for anyone who does not look like them. We all deserve equal treatment and opportunity, regardless of our skin color. Those with darker skin have been waiting far too long.

Steve Prescott

Conoy Township