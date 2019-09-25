My husband and I have enjoyed going to the Lancaster Family YMCA in New Holland during the past number of years. We are elderly, and we would go for the pool exercises and water volleyball. We also have ridden the exercise bikes and walked the track occasionally. We have made many lifelong friends through the Y. The Y has been very good for this community, and we would like to see it stay open and refurbish the pool (“YMCA may sell,” Sept. 10). We need the pool. Land exercises are good, but the elderly need water exercises.
One of the missions of the Y is to strengthen community. The health of the community is very important to us. We have seen changes in people’s health and changes in life attitudes after attending the exercise classes in the pool. The Y needs to stay open, and the pool needs to be repaired. We enjoy the people, the leaders of the classes, the receptionist — all have become good friends. We would hope that those who make the decisions will consider the community that they serve as they make their decision as to what the next step should be. Keep the Y open in New Holland!
Lois and H. Wesley Boyer
East Earl Township