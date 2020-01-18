It seems to me that East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County Court and Commonwealth Court need to rethink the decision to deny Vicki Lynn and Darren Phillips a zoning variance to the boarding house they operate on Lincoln Highway East.
As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, the home has served as a boarding house for decades (“Hitting home,” Jan. 15). Why not use a grandfather clause to make this exception to the zoning law? What sense does it make to force 15 low-income residents out of their lodging and onto the streets of Lancaster? Let’s be reasonable and compassionate for a change.
Suzanne Schaudel
Manheim Township