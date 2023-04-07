In response to and in agreement with the March 24 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Watering down of the letters,” for years I have been annoyed by the excessive and redundant use of “in my view/opinion” and “seemingly.” As a retired teacher, I cringe when I realize folks might actually think that I was the one who added those phrases to my letters. The word “Opinion” at the top of LNP | LancasterOnline’s page should be sufficient to eliminate these unnecessary words.

I claim ownership of my writing, so even more offensive were the changes made several times to the vocabulary I chose to use. No one has the right to alter semantics in a writer’s piece, thus changing the meaning of it. Revising/editing are appropriate only when confined to spelling, grammatical, capitalization and punctuation errors, paragraphing and elimination of vulgarity.

Change, for the sole purpose of change, is never productive.

Donna M. Dinger

West Cocalico Township