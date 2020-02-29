Today, approximately 35,000 Pennsylvania kids choose cybercharter schools. Rep. Curt Sonney, R-Erie, is sponsoring House Bill 1897, which would eliminate all cybercharter schools in Pennsylvania by fall 2021. The proposal issues a top-down mandate that each school district in the commonwealth develop its own cybereducation program.
There are many reasons why this alternative means of education is used. One of the most prominent is because students fall behind in one or more subjects and aren’t given the support needed within their own school. I’m certain this travesty is experienced all over the state, but I can specifically attest to this happening within Hempfield School District.
It’s not a parent issue in most cases. It’s an administration/teacher issue. I know they are partially bound to the unrealistic goals and curriculum set forth by the Department of Education, which is ultimately driven by the almighty dollar, but they aren’t doing the students justice by allowing them to fall behind with little to no extra help.
“No child left behind” equates to the famous “Just say no” anti-drug campaign. Neither has worked too well. Cybercharter schools are an essential alternative to properly educate children who aren’t receiving the attention they need to excel in a traditional setting. To eliminate these cyberschools would put children back in the setting that failed them. Contact your state representatives to vote no. Fun fact: Cyberschools generally cost $3,000 less per student than sending them to a standard school, according to one study.
James Swarr
East Petersburg