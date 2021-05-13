This year, state lawmakers have proposed three state constitutional amendments for us to decide upon in the May 18 primary election. But there were no public hearings or expert testimony about the two emergency powers amendments prior to them being placed on the ballot.

In my view, this is a backward way to make a momentous change that would alter the balance of powers set out in the state constitution. The Legislature appears to be encroaching on the powers delegated to the executive branch, just as it is attempting to encroach upon the judiciary by trying to create judicial districts for high court judges.

Until the rules change and hearings are required on state constitutional amendments, I am asking fellow voters to tell Pennsylvania legislators that this is no way to do business.

Vote no on the ballot questions concerning restriction of the governor’s emergency powers.

Patricia Rooney

Volunteer

Fair Districts PA

Honey Brook