John Piersol “J.P.” McCaskey, more than 125 years ago, urged that both sides of the Conestoga River be developed as one large park. How sad that such a place — a “hidden gem” — will be partly sacrificed for a building complex.

I found the recent front-page LNP | LancasterOnline article about the proposed location of the new prison on the Kreider farm perplexing (“A perfect plot of land,” May 24).

How is a “perfect plot of land” that is “wild and natural” a “great fit” for anything other than a public place for all to enjoy — as in being outdoors to kayak, view wildlife, hike and enjoy other recreational activities?

Any building on that land means that green spaces in our county continue to be paved over. Once the land is covered with concrete and macadam, it is lost forever.

I urge the Kreiders and those in government — those with power — to reconsider. Surely, public and private agencies can collaborate to save this land for recreational use and continued farming and find a suitable, better location for the prison.

Dolores Parsil

Lancaster