The emerging picture of the proposed development of the State Road/Harrisburg Pike tract of land by Oak Tree Development and Penn State Health is a nightmare for the residents of East Hempfield Township.
First, in my view, there is no need for additional hospital beds in the county, and quality specialty medical services are available in abundance a short distance away at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion.
Second, widening State Road will not be sufficient to handle the traffic of Kellogg’s new massive facility, along with the traffic this additional development will create. Harrisburg Pike traffic likely will slow to a crawl, and cars will have to avoid this Route 283 interchange. Any traffic study conducted now will underestimate the traffic impact, given the currently closed eastbound entrance to Route 283, which has temporarily created far less traffic on State Road.
Our elected officials should listen to those living in the township who have voiced their opposition to this needless development.
David E. Fuchs
East Hempfield Township