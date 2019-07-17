I fully agree with the editorial board’s July 10 opinion on “lunch shaming” (“No shaming”). Even though I pay school district taxes, I admit that because I no longer have any children or grandchildren in school, I don’t always read about or keep up with what is happening within the schools. I was appalled to read about lunch shaming. First of all, the child isn’t the one paying and doesn’t have any control over — or maybe even know — whether his/her account is underpaid.
We are always being told and are teaching our children that we must be tolerant of others because of race, religion, lifestyle, etc. And yet the school districts, by a provision in the state budget, are allowed to discriminate against students with overdue lunch balances.
Wearing an identifying bracelet and/or being served an alternative lunch brings the situation to other students’ attention and is humiliating. Also, in some cases, the school lunch might be the only nutritious and balanced meal that child will receive in a day.
Yes, it will cost more if all of the students receive the same lunch. But think about the words “lunch shaming” — not very nice, are they? I hope our school districts will not revert back to this practice even though they are allowed to.
Patricia White
Rapho Township