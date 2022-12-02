As an educated, open-minded citizen of a democratic country that is supposed to represent all types of people and beliefs, I am greatly saddened to watch the gradual “dumbing down” of America.

As a nation we once strived to be fair, honest, open and curious for all the facts. Our inclusivity is what made us the tops in the world. But more and more, small conservative special interest groups are trying to limit what we and our children can study, see and even consider. They seem to want mirror images of themselves controlled by narrowly restricted beliefs. Books, music, art, school courses and businesses are being banned or restricted by these narrow-minded forces.

That is not the “United” States of America. Living in a dim corner, you can become biased, superstitious and bigoted.

Frankly, there is no longer any use for Pilgrims or pioneers in America. We need to put away the weapons, the restrictive laws, the undue pressures on other people by moving forward into an open, enlightened modern age.

Do not bring back book burnings in town squares (or school board meetings). Instead, expand your horizons by truly loving all of your neighbors as you would hope your own family would be loved.

Don’t become a prejudiced invader trying to destroy another democracy through restrictive “special operations.” Give your kids a chance to be open-minded and fair. Let them ride a spaceship with all kinds of people and not just the Puritans’ Mayflower.

Clifford Catania

Elizabethtown