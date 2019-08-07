We Democrats are at it again, trying to lose an election we should win hands down. We need to enforce our subpoenas. Fine and/or jail no-shows. We have that power.
Begin without delay impeachment inquiries against the president and the attorney general, which will open new avenues of inquiry into their misdeeds.
An article in the March issue of The Atlantic contends that once an impeachment inquiry begins, the president loses control of the public conversation. The media concentrate on the daily headlines of the inquiry.
The recent actions and words of the four Democratic congresswomen, “the Squad,” make them feel great, but give President Donald Trump and the Republicans a great gift. They are now able to paint the entire Democratic Party, its platform and its candidates as anti-Semitic and anti-American. You are immature voices handing Trump four more years.
Robert Ambacher
Manor Township