Many people claim that individuals are not responsible for the violent protests that have taken place in U.S. cities. Instead, these liberal protesters blame Washington, D.C. — unless, of course, the violence is initiated by leftists.

Example: the monthslong (not hourslong) protests in Portland, Oregon, in 2020 and 2021. Liberal minds seem to have magically transformed those rioters into social justice warriors. I don’t think the owners of ruined businesses would agree.

Committing violence breaks existing laws. It is a crime. We don’t need new laws. The laws are already there, assuming law enforcement is allowed to enforce them. A new law will not make the same crime more illegal.

Criminals do not obey the laws. That’s the definition of a criminal. How many times must you hear or read this before you know this? The criminals are to blame!

Stop blaming Washington. All I envision Washington doing, in its limitless futility, is making new laws that punish the individuals who did not commit the crime, leaving the criminals unaffected.

“We must reject the idea that every time a law’s broken, society is guilty, not the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his actions” — Ronald Reagan.

Bob Reed

Colerain Township