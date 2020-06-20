Unbelievable — turning on my TV, seeing the destruction caused by some hateful protesters. And this is happening in America? All because some people’s common sense went to sleep.

I certainly didn’t approve of the police officers’ actions, especially the actions of the officers charged with killing George Floyd in Minneapolis. They have no compassion for life.

If common sense was used, you would not hold all police officers responsible for what some officers do.

There’s no question that we need laws, and the police are who we look toward to enforce them. These men and women step out the door to enforce the law, and they are aware they come under the same laws that it is their duty to enforce.

Protesters who choose to be destructive can’t be called adults, in my view, because the dictionary says an adult is one who has attained the age of maturity and is full grown. And I’m sure they wouldn't want their own personal property destroyed.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I keep seeing “Black Lives Matter” signs. It’s true, but all lives matter, and occasionally the shoe is on the other foot. The Black and white issue is what people make it. When in basic training, I had one African American soldier sleep across from me and another one who was above me in my bunk.

The soldier beside me always looked forward to the treats I received from home, and received more treats than my white buddies. Again, the Black and white issue is what you make of it.

C.L. Frackman

Strasburg