President Donald Trump has said repeatedly that voting by mail could lead to a rigged election. Others dispute his persistent repetitions. What are we to believe?

Thank God for the Brennan Center for Justice, which is a leading nonpartisan organization on voter rights and election security. Brennan Center President Michael Waldman has stated, “In the U.S. in 2020, widespread claims of voter fraud are not a charge, they are a lie. Voter fraud is vanishing rare, as every study has shown over and over again.”

I believe Trump and his enablers work steadily to build distrust in democracy. For example, I believe they are seeking to discourage as many nonvoters (about 100 million of them) as possible who already do not trust our election system. Indeed, a recent Knight Foundation study found that many nonvoters lack faith in our voting system.

Trump has admitted to worrying that widespread mail-in voting could lead to levels of voting that would cancel any chance of a Republican winning again. A September article in The Guardian cites NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson as concluding that this has been the Republican strategy for some time.

“It tells us that those in power simply don’t want a true representative democracy,” Johnson said.

So, fellow humans, sisters and brothers, do not fall for the president’s disinformation. Vote.

And as volatile as the election process has become, it would be good to pray to the Lord of our life — for a blessing for truth and peace to reign. Amen.

John Shearer

Warwick Township