President Donald Trump’s policy to deter immigrants by separating children from their parents at the border can be listed as one of the most cruel and unethical policies ever conceived.
As Stuart Anderson of the National Foundation for American Policy states, if this anti-immigrant policy had existed over the past 20 years, “we would have wiped out two-thirds of the top future scientists and mathematicians in the United States because we would have barred their parents from entering America.’’
As a candidate, Trump stated that China was a currency manipulator, but as president he changed his mind. He said NATO was obsolete, but later changed his mind. Mexico was going to pay for the wall.
Trump wanted a travel ban on Muslims. He failed to balance the federal budget as promised. He withdrew from the Paris climate accord that about 200 countries signed. He promised to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure. He also said he would not play golf, but has played 2.5 times more than (President Barack) Obama ($110 million worth).
The president said, “Hate has no place in our country.’’ But at the same time there’s a correlation between his rhetoric and an increase in hate crimes. He dismisses the fact that Russia interfered with our election. He was going to repeal and replace “Obamacare.” He said he was an environmentalist.
The list is a lot longer, reflecting an ill-informed and/or an unstable person. It’s not wise to believe anything that comes from the president’s mouth.
Larry R. Widdoss
Manor Township