The March 29 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Generation Z(eal) section printed a column by Hulamatou Dukureh, who wrote about how people didn’t know how to pronounce her name (“The power in giving, and pronouncing, your name”).

My last name is Stoltzfus. If I leave the county, few people have heard of it. If I leave a message for someone, I have to spell it. If a telemarketer calls me, I can guarantee you that they don’t know how to pronounce it. When my daughter signed up for college in Tennessee, they asked what country she was from. Never once when someone didn’t recognize my last name, let alone know how to spell it or pronounce it, was I offended.

Part of learning a new word is learning how to spell it and pronounce it. So what if the clerk at Starbucks didn’t know how to say it? He was probably scared of insulting Hulamatou Dukureh if he pronounced it wrong, so he made the wise, safe choice and called out the contents of the cup instead.

It’s time for young people to toughen up a bit, and not get offended so easily. There are clearly much bigger problems in the world than someone not being able to pronounce a name they have never heard.

Glenn Stoltzfus

Penn Township