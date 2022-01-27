In my view, people aren’t protesting masks, vaccines, school library books, critical race theory, gay rights and transgender athletes. They are actually protesting the progressive liberal left and the agenda that comes from the Democratic Party. Masks to protect against COVID-19 have become proxies for gay rights, women’s right to choose, racial integration and immigration.

The COVID-19 virus itself has become grounds for wild conspiracies from some people who claim that it was created by Dr. Anthony Fauci or that it was created in and unleashed from a laboratory in China in an effort to exert control over the citizens of this country.

There is a seeming fear among some people that the racial transformation taking place in this country will ultimately deprive them of their power and control.

And so we protest masks?

Let’s not be fooled by all this noise.

Dennis Dezort

Landisville