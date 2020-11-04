Cal Thomas, in his column that appeared in the Oct. 28 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Regarding oil and America’s energy future”) writes, “If Joe Biden is elected and follows through on his promises (to transition to clean energy), it will wreak havoc on (the) American economy.” Thomas warns us that 900,000 gas station attendants could lose their jobs.

Thomas wants you to be afraid. But you don’t have to be. Why? Because we’ve been here before, and it turned out OK.

In the early 1980s, experts advised that the U.S. needed to move to a digital economy. Computers and cellphones were the wave of the future. But skeptics were alarmed. Tens of thousands of telephone operators would lose their jobs! Countless secretaries could be dispensed with! Companies would need to spend billions on computers, while competing with China. How could they possibly afford it?

The consequences could be catastrophic.

Except they weren’t.

All this change led to the boom of the 1990s. Millions of good-paying jobs were created, which more than replaced the ones that were lost. Companies did change, but in good ways — they became more efficient and more profitable. As a result, the economy took off so dramatically that the U.S. government balanced its budget for the first time in 30 years.

Now, I believe that clean energy has the potential to create similar benefits, partly because fossil fuels have hidden costs that make them far more expensive than they appear. Clean energy can help the economy grow once again.

Pam Stoner

Elizabethtown