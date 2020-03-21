Some say that because COVID-19 doesn’t cause severe symptoms in many infected people, coverage of the virus has been overblown. So why should we be concerned?

People without symptoms are the threat. They’re modern-day Typhoid Marys.

Typhoid Mary came to the U.S. around 1883 and found employment as a cook for numerous families. She was proven responsible for the contamination of at least 122 people, including five dead, according to the National Institutes of Health. Mary, who showed no symptoms, didn’t believe she was at fault.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has some parallels. Young people can be asymptomatic carriers, like Mary, unwittingly spreading it to others. If left uncontrolled, the virus could infect up to 70% of the population. Lancaster’s population is 543,000. That means about 380,000 people could potentially become infected. Based on the experience in Europe, approximately 20% of those infected require hospitalization, meaning 76,000 would need care. Lancaster County only has 1,081 hospital beds. Do we really want to see this many people at risk for substandard care due to an overwhelmed health system?

Please, young folks! Take this seriously. Don’t congregate. Practice social distancing. Avoid hugs and kisses. Stay 6 feet apart. Not for yourself, but for your family and community. For those you love.

Don't be a Typhoid Mary!

Melinda Newmin

Lancaster