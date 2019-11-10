The world will not support you. Your parents supported you while you were growing. Now you have finished your education. You are at a point of decision. This decision will affect you for the rest of your life. The question is: What will I do with the rest of my life?
Will you strive for further education that would train you for a profession (doctor, lawyer, etc.) or will you look to learn one of the trades (carpenter, plumber, etc.)? Check it out: Many experienced tradespeople are paid the same rate as some white-collar professions. People willing to work with their hands, plus some brain work, are some of the most valuable workers.
On the other hand, you could look at the world as though it owes you a living, by becoming dependent on the government — a welfare slacker. Doing nothing, got nothing, and crying all the time. The socialists — err, Democrats — want to enslave you to the big government that will eventually go to ruin. If you are not willing to get a job, raise a family, all the while not depending on big government for anything, welcome to the real world. The classification of “deadbeat” is full and running over. Don’t be a burden, be a provider. Service to others means service to yourself.
Dale E. Kreider
New Providence