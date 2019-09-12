Residents of the Conestoga Valley and neighboring school districts should be alarmed at the prospect of the Conestoga Valley school board approving the TLC Leadership Charter School at its Sept. 16 meeting.
On the surface, the charter applicants’ promise to serve students who suffer from anxiety, school phobia or other mental health issues is laudable. But, in fact, the charter school would drain valuable funds not just from Conestoga Valley but from other districts whose students it would accept. As it is done elsewhere, trauma-informed approaches can best be implemented by existing school curricula and staff.
The speakers at the Conestoga Valley board meetings on the application thus far stand to benefit financially from TLC Charter’s approval. It is important for the views of parents and taxpayers to be heard.
Dennis Deslippe
Lancaster