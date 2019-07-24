Republicans and Democrats may disagree on many political issues, but that’s OK. We can vehemently argue, but we must remember we share a common goal: America’s survival.
Not OK, however, are the incidents of abuse, name-calling, bullying and demeaning chants toward children and adults seeking asylum. Many of these are people of different ethnicities, cultures and religions.
In Christendom, Jesus teaches us to welcome the refugees and care for the poor, the homeless and the children. In other religions, the tenets are much the same. America was founded, in part, on these principles. As human beings, we have the responsibility to follow these directives.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York), Ilhan Omar (Minnesota), Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts) and Rashida Tlaib (Michigan), all U.S. citizens and Democratic congresswomen, have a right to be heard and respected without ostracism. When President Donald Trump tells them to go back where they came from and fix their “broken” and “crime-infested” countries, he is inciting bigotry, racism and white nationalism.
This is not the America I want for my grandchildren. May Republicans and Democrats alike put aside their political agendas and agree that our president’s language and actions are toxic, abhorrent and damaging to our democracy, which we all hold dear.
Let us not repeat the history of the 1930s prior to World War II, when people chose not to stand up to the threat of fascism. We as Americans must unite and speak out. Our Congress, churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and business leaders must do the same. America’s survival depends on it.
Judy Wenrich
Manheim