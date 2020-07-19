I recently mailed a letter to President Donald Trump, asking him to stop the attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts. I hope others who love this country, both Trump supporters and Joe Biden supporters, will take a few minutes to do the same thing.

In the midst of this pandemic, Dr. Fauci is the one person I rely on to give the unvarnished facts as he sees them. He has no agenda other than to put an end to this pandemic as quickly as possible. Yes, his advice may have changed, but that is because knowledge of how the novel coronavirus works and spreads has changed. Fortunately for the rest of us, Dr. Fauci is not afraid to change his advice when facts warrant it. I hope others will let the president know that we do not want this knowledgeable scientist silenced.

Virginia Powers

Rapho Township