The International Red Cross warns that half of Afghanistan’s population of 40 million may starve to death this winter because of international sanctions. Some $10 billion in Afghan reserves are frozen in American banks. International aid is cut off.

Insufficient cash exists to pay the country’s doctors, nurses, teachers, sanitation workers and engineers. A humanitarian crisis is underway.

We waged a 20-year war resulting in the deaths of about 200,000 people, created an economy entirely dependent on American aid, then left the country in chaos.

Our sanctions are meant to punish the Taliban, but the men, women and children pay the price.

As Christmas approaches — our time of fellowship, feasting and reflection — we must reflect on this.

Call U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and demand that the United States release these frozen funds, to prevent mass starvation. The money can be directed to provide direct relief to the Afghan people.

Instead of needless gift-giving, donate to the International Red Cross in someone’s name. We have done enough damage. We cannot allow the Afghan people to starve while we feast.

Brad Wolf

Lancaster