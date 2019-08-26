It’s time to think “outside the building.”
Most agree that the real estate tax burden for public education is much higher than ever anticipated when it was initiated. Most agree that the expense burden of a college education isn’t necessary for everyone. As public education continues to raise taxes and grow campuses and programs, it’s time to evaluate more efficient, productive and less expensive ways to educate the higher grades.
Could 11th and 12th grades be switched to cyber or online classes? By the time students complete 10th grade, they should be taught and given the tools required to complete the last two years on their own initiative. That would reduce the cost of housing these students and free up teachers and classrooms for the lower grades.
Public education using public coffers should prepare students for entry-level jobs. How far should tax dollars go beyond a basic foundation? There are many successful persons in all vocations who never went beyond 10th grade in a classroom setting. It didn’t mean they stopped learning; they did it on their own initiative and their desire to continue learning.
Can this model be applied to today’s public education system? Instead of accepting the status quo of higher taxes, larger campuses and more programs, we need to think smarter.
Ask your school boards to consider moving 11th and 12th grades out of the traditional “brick” classrooms and provide that education online, or through vo-tech programs where students participate because they want to, not because they’re forced to.
Jerry Long
Brecknock Township