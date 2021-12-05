It seems as if every week I read, in horror, an LNP | LancasterOnline story about yet another woman who has been viciously assaulted by a partner, sometimes sexually. These stories are often buried in the newspaper even though, in my opinion, they should be front and center, commanding our attention. Where is our outrage as a community?

Domestic violence by an intimate partner is shockingly common: According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline website, an average of 24 people per minute, mostly women, are assaulted, raped or stalked by an intimate partner; 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 7 men, have been the victim of severe physical violence by a partner. Adults are not the only victims of this violence. According to the U.S. Advisory Board on Child Abuse and Neglect, domestic violence may be the single major precursor to fatalities from child abuse and neglect. The trauma that children experience from witnessing domestic violence is often lifelong.

Women and children in these situations need safe spaces to receive sanctuary and support. Children impacted by domestic violence need professionals in their schools who they can talk to about what they’ve witnessed, as well as education around what safe and healthy relationships look like. Local organizations like YWCA Lancaster and Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster County, as well the services of school counselors and social workers, provide a vital service in our community. We should be supporting them and advocating for the funding of their work as much as possible, full stop.

Susan Knoll

Licensed social worker

Lancaster

If you need help, you can call the Domestic Violence Services 24-hour hotline: 717-299-1249 (collect calls are accepted) or text SAFE to 61222. You also can call National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233).