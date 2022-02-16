A strong case is emerging that former President Donald Trump made a concerted effort to reverse the 2020 election results. His effort appears to have included promoting false electors, pursuing the seizure of voting machines and pressuring election officials to alter the vote count. Trump’s effort seems to have also included the criminal action of impeding Congress from counting the electoral votes by inciting an insurrection. Despite this, it is unclear whether the U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a criminal investigation.

I believe that it is imperative that a robust investigation be conducted — not only to hold Trump accountable, but to show that our nation will enforce the rule of law that is a cornerstone of democracy.

Trump’s Big Lie about voting fraud and the attempt to overturn the 2020 election is a threat to free and fair elections, without which we will descend into fascism. This is not liberal hyperbole. Even former Vice President Mike Pence recognized the threat to democracy. In a recent speech, he stated that Trump’s claim that the vice president had the power to overturn the election by throwing out votes in key states was wrong. He added, “If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose elections — we’ll lose our country.”

The U.S. House of Representatives select committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and its antecedents is doing an excellent job in garnering strong evidence. However, its power is limited to recommending actions. The Department of Justice, which has the power to prosecute, must pick up the ball and pick up the pace.

Perry Hazeltine

Lancaster