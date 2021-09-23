My family and I have been living in our own bubble for two years and doing what I believe to be the right things, such as wearing masks, getting vaccinated, distancing and hand-washing. We don’t take a chance being around others who are not in our bubble.

We have not gotten COVID-19, but we are pretty exhausted with this. I miss my family, but I’m not willing to chance anything. I don’t want to take a chance with our lives.

I am trying to not only protect us, but those around us. And to help bring this pandemic to an end. And yes, this is stressful!

If unvaccinated schoolchildren are without masks and spread COVID-19 to a student who carries it home to an older person or medically fragile family member, that is uncalled for. Yes, many parents have to go to work and count on their children having in-person school.Well, if they wear masks and get their vaccination shots when they’re able to, that would be a big help in allowing parents to work and kids to get educated. What’s the big deal?

I follow science and, not to sound like a witch, but I have predicted every surge there has been. When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said previously that vaccinated people didn’t need to wear masks, I noticed that almost everyone did not wear masks — and I know not everyone had their shots.

I knew we were in trouble then. I got my shots, as did my daughter, but I still would mask.

I go to places for essentials only. Yes, I have missed births, weddings and cookouts. But in the end I think it is worth it, if we as a community could be a part of stopping the spread.

Vicky Oravitz

Quarryville