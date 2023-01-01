As we all try to get ahead of inflation, I thought I would send along some suggestions from a senior citizen. These may be areas where you can save a few bucks.

The first would be a review of all your insurance plans. If you are like me, you may have a long-term relationship with your agent. Forget about that. Get competitive bids for what you need.

Then, turn to your internet and TV streaming services. Ditch the cable company.

Then, cellphone service plans should be reviewed.

We also switched banks, primarily because Wells Fargo abandoned Mount Joy, and we now enjoy a relationship with a local banker at Fulton.

I am sure there are other areas you can explore. It takes some time and diligence (and perhaps some insight from a younger crowd), yet we are looking at savings of close to $2,000 per year.

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy