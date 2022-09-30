There is deep concern in all of us for the safety and well-being of our children in schools across our country.

I would like to make a suggestion as to how this problem could possibly be eliminated. It’s called dogs.

What happens to all the police dogs and military dogs when they retire? These dogs are well-trained, so why can’t they be used in other areas, where their services could be invaluable?

Not only would their retirement be made useful, but by using them, we could possibly make the schools a lot safer. We all know that dogs discourage intruders. So why not use them?

Could well-trained dogs be given one more reason to live out their remaining years with a purpose?

Veronica S. Callaghan

Manheim Township