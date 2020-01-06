Of all the things President Donald Trump has done and said, I am most incensed by his statement last year that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi “died like a dog.” How would he know anything about how a dog dies, since he apparently dislikes dogs and never had one? I’m happy about that, because he doesn’t have the least amount of decency to be responsible for a dog, much less a family or a country.
I have had six dogs over the past 40 years. The last one that died, an amazing Welsh terrier named Rocket, was 19 when he passed. He died like the beautiful friend he was to me for more than 17 years. He did die like a dog — with integrity and warmth in his heart.
I think it would have been more prudent for the president to say the Islamic State group leader died like he himself will eventually — without a heart or soul or compassion for anyone but himself. He is a miserable beast. Being a human is not even proximate to his miserable existence, and he certainly doesn’t live up to the standard of a dog.
Gary Ziffer
Lancaster