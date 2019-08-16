I have a comment on Abigail King’s July 26 LancasterOnline article “Here are the 5 most dangerous dog breeds in Pennsylvania (according to state data).”
It is all wrong. She counted up the number of dog bites from each county and got a state total. What she failed to do is basic analysis. Let’s take German shepherd dogs: second on the danger list but also the second most popular dog in Pennsylvania. That would mean the German shepherd is an average dog.
What needed to be done was to take the totals and divide by the number of dogs in each breed in the state. This would give bites per breed per dog (per capita). This would be a true measure of a dangerous breed.
Terry Bannon
Lombard, Illinois