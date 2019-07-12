President Donald Trump should be working for the circus — he can sure put on great dog-and-pony shows. The one in North Korea with the killer who runs that country. Then the dog-and-pony show on the Fourth of July. The only countries that show off their military are the weak countries that don’t have strong militaries.
One other thing: When are Trump and the Republican Party going to change the name of the United States of America to the un-United States of Trump?
It gets me how the Republicans say all Democrats are socialists; if that is true, then the Republicans must be communists since Trump thinks Russia, China and North Korea are the greatest places on Earth.
When will the United States of America become great and reunited again and the greatest country on Earth again?
Charles Anderson
Quarryville