I wish to thank LNP | LancasterOnline for the Jan. 31 article about the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team and the Lebanon County man who was sentenced to six to 23 months in prison (“Lebanon County man guilty”).

He was torturing and causing the deaths of some of the 34 dogs and puppies on his property.

In my view, he should never be allowed to legally have any animals for the rest of his life. I don’t believe he will change. Shame on him.

Mary E. Metzger

Elizabethtown