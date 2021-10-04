I am completely opposed to almost all of the initiatives contained in the Democrats' initial $3.5 trillion welfare bill proposal. In particular, I object to the provisions for universal prekindergarten, child care, free community college and paid employee leave for child care.

My wife and I raised three children, and, during their formative years, my wife forfeited her job as a nurse to care for them. We certainly did not look to the federal government to look after them. When they reached college age, we paid for all three of them to receive a degree. Again, we did not look to the federal government to provide their education. In my view, you can also be certain that if the federal government is funding these schools, they will have a big influence in politicizing their curricula, and not in a good way.

Paid employee leave of 12 weeks per year is nothing but an additional paid vacation mandate. What employee wouldn't take advantage of that every year? Can you imagine the business disruption that would cause? Can you see the incredible increased cost to businesses? We are already experiencing employee shortages and serious inflation.

Perhaps the most egregious impacts of these proposals fall on those couples who have chosen or not been able to have children. Why in the world should they be burdened with the choices of others and the decision of the federal government to reward those choices?

Rich Oliver

Rapho Township